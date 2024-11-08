Eastern Shore Classic Dog Show
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

SALISBURY, MD -  A Wicomico County canine extravaganza has officially returned to Salisbury with the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows.

The Mispillion Kennel Club and Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club are hosting the Eastern Shore Classic at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (WYCC) November 8-10. According to the event’s website, the dog shows are open to the public and free.

The Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club is holding their events Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sunday, the Mispillion Kennel Club will hold their portion of the event from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A portion of Glen Avenue between St. Albans Drive and Civic Avenue will be closed through November 10 at 5 p.m. for the safety of attendees, according to WYCC.

 

