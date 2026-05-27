EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND – More than $3 million in federal funding is headed to healthcare services on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, according to an announcement from Rep. Andy Harris.
Harris said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $3,139,017 through its Health Center Program to Three Lower Counties Community Services Inc., which provides care in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
The funding is expected to support services including routine checkups, prescription refills, diabetes treatment and preventative care at local clinics across the region.
In a statement, Harris thanked the Department of Health and Human Services and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the investment.
“These clinics handle routine checkups, prescription refills, diabetes treatment, and preventative care for patients in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties,” Harris said.
He added that the funding would help clinics remain staffed and maintain appointment availability for residents in rural areas, where access to nearby medical care can be limited.