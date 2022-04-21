SALISBURY, Md. - The "Time to Care Act" is a bill that requires employers and workers to contribute to a state-run medical leave program, helping people who need extended time off from work.
Governor Larry Hogan vetoed the bill, but it was overriden by lawmakers.
Democrats call the bill a necessary safety net for workers.
But many of the Republicans on the Eastern Shore delegation say businesses can not handle this added expense right now.
Lawmakers from the Eastern Shore delegation gave their assessment over lunch at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
Senator Mary Beth Carozza, a Republican representing the state's 38th district is wary of the Time to Care Act.
"You have now a bill that's pretty much a payroll tax on employers and employees that they have moved forward with," Senator Carozza said.
Businessman Rick Fahey, President of Peninsula Roofing Company says the bill will put his business at a disadvantage.
"We have a very difficult time finding employees period and they may choose to go somewhere where they don't have this benefit taken out of them," Fahey said.
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, a Democrat representing District 37A says paid family leave is exactly what workers need.
"Sometimes those businesses have to realize in order for them to have healthy employees, mentally and physically you're going to have to figure out how to keep them and sustain them," she said.
Delegate Sample-Hughes says for her, this legislation is personal.
"In 2017, my mother experienced health issues, my husband had health issues, my son was unfortunately run over by a truck at the Salisbury Fire Department while he was serving as a volunteer. Totally unexpected. No one would know how to prepare for something like that," she continued.
Businesses and workers will need to start paying in to this program starting in October of 2023.