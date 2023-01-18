ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been inaugurated as the new Governor of Maryland, and Eastern Shore lawmakers from both parties are eager to work with him to make the Eastern Shore a priority.
Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican from the Eastern Shore delegation, says he's had the opportunity to speak with the new Governor several times over the last year and is optimistic about building a good relationship. "I think we're starting to build a good relationship," he said.
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes, a Democrat, wants to work with Governor Moore to make changes in the economy and ensure that all citizens have a voice. "We have important places that we need to make changes. In the economy, making sure that we have a voice for all citizens and so we can move the needle forward," she said.
Sample-Hughes also acknowledged the historical significance of Moore being the first African-American Governor of Maryland. "It speaks volumes, I mean the nation is watching Maryland. They're watching us be in a position to make change and for people to see themselves in government," she said.
Delegate Tom Hutchinson, a fellow newcomer to Annapolis, wants to work with Governor Moore, but is prepared to hold the line when necessary. "I'm looking forward to meeting Governor Moore, working with him as well as my fellow legislators on the other side of the aisle," he said.
Governor Moore has promised to make the Eastern Shore a priority and Eastern Shore lawmakers are eager to work with him to make that happen.