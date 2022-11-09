SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news.
"I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson.
Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory.
"I stand here, humbled and ready to become the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland. You believed in the son of an immigrant. A graduate of a two year college. a us army combat veteran and a non profit leader who had never run for office before," said Moore.
Moore beat Republican candidate Dan Cox, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Moore told supporters Tuesday night he would commit to their needs.
“I will be thinking about you and all the people we have met on this campaign every single day that I have the honor of serving as your go. Because it is your dream. it is your hopes it is your lives it is your futures that have fueled this entire campaign,” said Moore. "We will work with police and the community to ensure public safety. And we will work to ensure that we keep these illegal guns and violent offenders off of our streets. In our Maryland you will feel safe in your own neighborhood and you will feel safe in your own skin."
Here on the Eastern Shore, Johnson says there is work to be done in Wicomico County.
"I'm looking for better water issues, we're having a lot of water and sewer issues here in Somerset county as well as drainage issues," said Johnson.
Monica Brooks, President of the Wicomico County NAACP says there is also work to be done in Wicomico County.
"Here in Wicomico County, we don't have a lot of diversity in our leadership. And is influence could maybe make a difference there," said Brooks. “I see him as someone who is going to address issues of discrimination and civil rights matter which is greatly needed. There are so many opportunities to be had to address these issues in the past. And certainly here in Wicomico County we have a great need for voices to be heard that have been overlooked”
While Brooks says the win is a victory, it certainly calls for a moment of reflection.
"On the other hand, you think why has it taken so long for our country to acknowledge to give opportunity to all persons to ascend to the highest level of government," said Brooks.
Moore's term will begin in January 2023.