EASTON, MD - The Easton Airport in Talbot County is on the brink of a significant milestone, as it prepares to record its one millionth aircraft operation—a term used for either a takeoff or landing. With just 180 operations (since 6 pm Friday evening) remaining to reach this landmark, the airport is buzzing with anticipation.
Friday afternoon showed the steady flow of aircraft at the airport, where each arrival and departure was meticulously counted. This milestone has been eagerly awaited since 2007, the year the air traffic control tower became operational. Inside this tower, air traffic controllers like Lars Hugle, who has been with the airport for five years, play a crucial role in managing the flights.
"If I'm the one to call in the one-millionth operation, it will be a memorable experience," said Hugle, who has been in air traffic control for nearly a decade. "It's a significant moment for everyone involved."
Airport manager Micah Risher explained that the tally includes a wide range of aircraft. "What's counted is any arrival or departure of any aircraft, whether it's a helicopter, a jet, a small single-engine plane, or a twin-engine aircraft," Risher noted.
Reflecting on the airport's growth, Risher added, "There are significantly more airplanes here since I first arrived in 2007, more hangars, and overall increased activity." He highlighted the economic impact of the airport, citing a study that reported approximately $48 million in business revenue generated in the region from airport activities in 2016-2017.
Easton Airport currently averages around 220 operations daily and expects to reach its one millionth operation Saturday morning.