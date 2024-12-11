EASTON, MD - Easton Airport is planning to upgrade its navigation system, citing the current system’s outdated technology and end-of-life status.
The existing system, an Instrument Landing System (ILS), is crucial during poor weather conditions like rain, wind, and fog that make it difficult for pilots to see the runway.
“They’re receiving data that will keep them lined up with the runway, and their glide path will be at the appropriate glide path so they can descend and land right at the touchdown zone on the runway,” said Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher.
However, the 50-year-old system is in dire need of an upgrade. Risher explained that a newer system would enhance accuracy, guiding pilots to within 200 feet of the runway rather than the current 600 feet. This improvement allows pilots to make safer and more confident decisions during critical moments of landing.
“Basically, pilots have to make that decision a little farther out, so on bad weather days, if you have to make that decision at 600 feet versus 200 feet, that could be the difference between landing or not seeing the airfield and having to go around and land at another airport,” Risher said.
Air Traffic Control Manager Scott Stiefel echoed Risher’s sentiments.
“They’re within a few seconds of landing, so it gets them down to a point where they can see the runway and perform their landing without difficulty,” said Stiefel.
The airport plans to invest $600,000 in the new equipment, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reimbursing 95% of the cost. To do so, they must ask the Talbot County Council for permission to spend the money. The county approved this request Tuesday night.
Alongside the construction of a new runway, the upgraded system is expected to be fully installed by 2026.