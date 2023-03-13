EASTON, Md.- A fire at a donation bin over the weekend in Easton is under investigation.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire started inside of a metal clothing donation bin owned by Planet Aid Inc. around 7 p.m. on Centreville Road.
The fire was discovered by a passerby, the fire marshal says. It took 12 firefighters from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
No deaths or injuries were reported, according to the first marshal. The fire did about $500 in damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.
If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.