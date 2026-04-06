Easton considers extending food truck pilot program through summer

EASTON, Md. — A decision at tonight’s Easton Town Council meeting could determine the future of food trucks in town, as council members consider extending the town’s current pilot program through early September.
The pilot program, originally approved in September 2025, allows food trucks to operate on private property with permission, but not downtown or on public land. Trucks must stay at least 300 feet from brick-and-mortar restaurants, and vendors pay a one-time $250 fee. Town officials say the rules are meant to balance opportunities for mobile food vendors while protecting existing businesses.
Lindsey Brown, owner of The Farmer’s Daughter Barbeque & Catering, says she has faced challenges operating in Easton under the current program.
“It’s definitely been more challenging over the last year, and I definitely have not gone to Easton as much as I did in the past,” Brown said.
Brown says more flexibility could help vendors reach new customers.
“It gets our name out there when we can go and set up at more businesses and people can find us and try our food, and hopefully go back and tell their friends or coworkers,” Brown told WBOC.
Town leaders say the pilot program is designed to gather data and public feedback, helping the council make informed decisions about potential permanent changes to the town’s code.
If approved, the resolution would keep the pilot program in place through early September while council members continue evaluating its impact on both food truck vendors and existing businesses.