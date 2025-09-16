EASTON, Md. — Easton residents will soon have an opportunity to meet with their Town Council representatives during a series of upcoming town hall discussions.
Each ward representative will host a session to share updates on town projects and provide an open forum for public feedback. The meetings will take place at the Easton Firehouse, 315 Leonard Rieck Drive, from 7 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:
- Ward 2: Council Member Robert Rankin, Monday, Sept. 29
- Ward 3: Council Member David Montgomery, Thursday, Oct. 9
- Ward 4: Council Member Rev. Elmer Neal Davis Jr., Thursday, Oct. 23
- Ward 1: Council Member Maureen Curry, Monday, Oct. 27
“This is a great opportunity for people to come out and have their voices heard, and to hear what’s going on around town directly from their representatives,” Council President Don Abbatiello said. “We understand that attending town council meetings doesn’t fit into everyone’s schedule, so we wanted to give more opportunities to the people of Easton to speak on what is most important to them.”
The town hall discussions are free and open to the public. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Residents can find details and RSVP through the town’s Facebook events page, though RSVPs are not required. An interactive ward map is available at the following link for those who are unsure of which ward they live.