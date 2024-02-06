EASTON, MD.- A three-car crash killed one person and injured two others in Easton on Friday.
Maryland State Police say 32-year-old David Kuzio, of Preston, was driving on Dover Road around 6 p.m. when he crossed the center line, for unknown reasons, and hit a truck. Troopers say the truck then hit another car.
Kuzio was taken by ambulance to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center where he later died.
Officials says the driver of the truck, identified as Enrique Mendez Miguel, 50, of Easton, was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
The driver of the other car, identified as Dayshonna Matthews, 24, of Cambridge, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Dover Road was closed for more than 3 hours while the crash was investigated.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.