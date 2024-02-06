Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycles Wednesday and Thursday, but additional coastal flooding will be possible with subsequent high tide cycles through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/01 AM 3.2 1.2 2.0 1-2 NONE 07/02 PM 3.7 1.7 2.1 1 MINOR 08/02 AM 3.4 1.4 2.1 1 NONE 08/03 PM 3.8 1.8 2.1 1 MINOR 09/03 AM 3.5 1.5 2.1 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/11 PM 3.2 1.1 2.1 1-2 NONE 07/11 AM 3.8 1.7 2.3 1-2 MODERATE 07/11 PM 3.5 1.4 2.3 1 MINOR 08/12 PM 3.9 1.8 2.2 1 MODERATE 09/12 AM 3.6 1.5 2.2 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/09 PM 3.0 0.8 1.6 1 NONE 07/10 AM 3.9 1.7 1.6 1 MINOR 07/11 PM 3.2 1.0 1.6 1 NONE 08/11 AM 3.9 1.7 1.5 1 MINOR 09/12 AM 3.3 1.1 1.6 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.9 1.7 1.4 1 MINOR LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/10 PM 3.1 1.6 2.3 2 MINOR 07/11 AM 3.4 1.9 2.3 1 MINOR 07/11 PM 3.1 1.6 2.1 1 MINOR 08/12 PM 3.4 1.9 2.2 1 MINOR 09/12 AM 3.2 1.7 2.1 1 MINOR 09/12 PM 3.3 1.8 2.1 1 MINOR DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 5.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/12 AM 3.4 1.5 2.1 1 NONE 07/01 PM 3.8 1.9 2.2 1 MINOR 08/01 AM 3.5 1.6 2.1 1 NONE 08/02 PM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR 09/02 AM 3.6 1.7 2.1 1 MINOR WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/07 PM 3.0 1.6 2.4 1 NONE 07/08 AM 3.5 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR 07/09 PM 3.0 1.6 2.3 1 NONE 08/09 AM 3.3 1.9 2.1 1 MINOR 08/10 PM 2.8 1.4 1.9 1 NONE 09/11 AM 3.1 1.7 1.9 1 MINOR &&