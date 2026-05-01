EASTON, Md. – Detectives with the Easton Police Department arrested two men April 7 in connection with a February home invasion, authorities said.
Fraine A. Rosendiz Vasquez, 29, of Hyattsville, and Yhonayker J. Torres Ascanio, 21, of Silver Spring, are charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, use of a firearm in a violent crime, theft, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Rosendiz was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Talbot County Detention Center. Torres was later arrested in Ohio and is awaiting extradition.
Police said officers responded Feb. 11 to a residence in the 28000 block of Outram Street in Easton after a man reported being awakened by two masked men armed with firearms. The victim told investigators he was ordered to lie on the ground and was tied up using a lamp cord and backpack strings. The suspects then stole electronics and jewelry before fleeing. The victim was able to free himself and seek help.
During the investigation, detectives identified a vehicle used in the crime and traced it to Maryland’s Western Shore. Authorities said evidence linked Rosendiz and Torres to the incident.
On April 7, Easton detectives, assisted by the Prince George’s County Police Department, executed a search warrant at Rosendiz’s residence in Hyattsville. At the same time, detectives, with assistance from the Baltimore Police Department SWAT team, served a warrant in the 1900 block of West Lanvale Street in Baltimore. A third warrant was later executed in Silver Spring with help from the Montgomery County Police Department. Investigators said evidence recovered at the locations connected both suspects to the crime.
Torres was arrested April 16 in Marion by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force after being found hiding in a residence.
The Easton Police Department said it received assistance from multiple agencies, including the Anne Arundel County Police Department and regional U.S. Marshals task forces.