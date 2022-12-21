EASTON, Md.- An Easton man has been arrested for robbery Sunday afternoon.
Easton Police say that a robbery happened around noon. The victim, an 83-year-old woman, told police that she was getting into her car on Dover Street at Hanson Street when a black man took her purse from her arm and ran. She was not harmed during the robbery.
An Easton Police K-9 track was done and the stolen purse was found in the area of the 200 block of August Street. The woman told police that her cash was stolen.
Detectives initiated an investigation into the robbery and were able to get video of the suspect. Through investigation, Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 58-year-old Michael Thomas.
He was charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft: $100-$1500, and Obtain Property from Vulnerable Adult (Less $1500).
Thomas was released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.