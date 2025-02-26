Fatal Crash

EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department is investigating a car crash that claimed the life of a 35-year-old pedestrian Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, a Lincoln MKC was driving west on Ocean Gateway (Rt 50) in the right lane near Woodridge Dr. in Easton at around 4:20 a.m. on February 26. As the Lincoln approached Woodbridge Dr., police say a 35-year-old man walked into the roadway in front of the vehicle and was struck and killed.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton for non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say the roadway was closed for over 4 hours following the fatal crash. 

 

