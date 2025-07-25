EASTON, MD - A Talbot County man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony sex offense and witness intimidation in connection to a child sex abuse case.
34-year-old Kevin Hamilton Manning was convicted of ten counts between two separate cases in April 2025. In the first case, Manning pleaded guilty to felony third-degree sex offense against a 3-year-old child. The second case saw Manning plead guilty to witness intimidation and harassment of the child's mother.
On July 24, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Talbot County says Manning was sentenced to 41 years with all but 18 suspended. Deputy State’s Attorney Chelsea Endzel recommended a sentence of 41 years reduced to 30 to serve, citing Manning’s previous conviction for the sexual assault of a 7-year-old in 2016, according to prosecutors.
“With Mr. Manning, the question is not whether he will re-offend but when,” Endzel reportedly said in court, “The State asks this Court to put that date off for as long as possible and do the only thing that will keep the majority of the public safe by imposing a sentence significantly above the defendant’s guidelines.”
Following Manning’s jail time, he will be placed on 5 years supervised probation and be required to register as a tier 3 sex offender with lifetime sex offender supervision, according to prosecutors.