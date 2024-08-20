EASTON, MD - Easton is mourning the loss of long-time Easton Police Officer Retired 1st/Sergeant Gordon Lee Jr.
According to the Easton Police Department, Lee died on August 19th of natural causes.
Authorities say Lee was hired to the Easton Police Department in 2001 after serving in the United States Marine Corps. Lee worked in various roles before being promoted to Corporal and then Supervisor of the K9 Unit. The Easton Police Department says he was best known as an instructor and member of the department’s Critical Response Unit (SWAT)
“Gordon spent 18-years as a member of the CRU ending his tenure as Team Leader,” Easton Police said Tuesday. “During this time, he was instrumental in ensuring that operations were completed safely.”
As a teacher, Lee was recognized as Instructor of the Year in 2016 by the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commission. He retired in February of 2024 serving as the Department’s Training Coordinator.
Lee garnered various awards over his career, including Chief’s Award, 4-Commander's Awards, Exceptional Service, Lifesaving, 2-Commendable Service awards, and a Bronze Star for his involvement in safely disarming a shooter suspect in a crowd.
News of Lee’s death saw an outpouring of grief from numerous neighbors and organizations across the mid-shore Monday night and Tuesday.
“God speed Gordon Lee Jr,” said Easton Ward One Council Member Maureen E. Curry. “Thank you for your dedication to the Town of Easton. You will be greatly missed.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Easton - MD Police Department as they mourn the loss of one of their own,” Talbot County Emergency Services said in a social media post. “Sgt. Gordon Lee Jr. dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community and we are forever thankful. Rest in peace, Sgt. Lee. Your legacy of service will always be remembered.”
Lee was 46.
