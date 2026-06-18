Leland Phillips, 70

Phillips is described as a white male with gray hair, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with tattoos on both arms and last seen wearing a cream-colored short-sleeved button-down shirt and blue jeans.

 Easton Police

EASTON, Md.– Law enforcement officials say a man reported critically missing has been found safe.

Easton Police say 70-year-old Leland Phillips was reported missing by Candlelight Cove employees shortly after 12:30 a.m. on June 18. Phillips had reportedly left the property at 10:30 a.m. on June 17 with plans to return just a few hours later.

Maryland State Police Aviation and K9 units, the Talbot County Sheriff's Office and the Easton Volunteer Fire Department assisted in search efforts, according to Easton Police.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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