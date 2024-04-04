EASTON, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor has announced two charges of misconduct in office against an Easton Police Department Sergeant after they say he engaged in sexual relationships with two teenagers.
According to prosecutors, Sergeant Jason Dyott used his department-provided phone to communicate in a sexual manner with several local high school students in Talbot County.
Charging documents allege Dyott began communicating with the first teenage victim in 2022 via the app Snapchat. Prosecutors say he then used his position as an officer to engage in a sexual relationship with the girl and sent sexually provocative messages and pictures of himself in uniform.
On November 13, 2022, according to charging documents, Dyott met with the girl and while on duty and in uniform and made out with her in his patrol car. Investigators say Dyott became aware of an investigation into his conduct and he searched “legal consent sex age in md” and “Maryland Child Pornography Penalties” on his phone.
Also in November of 2022, charging documents allege Dyott communicated with a second teenage victim using his departmental phone, sending pictures of himself in uniform. On November 11, the State Prosecutor says he picked the second victim up and had sex with her inside his patrol car.
Dyott was an officer with the Easton Police Department since 2008 and held the rank of Sergeant beginning in 2020.
The Maryland State Prosecutors Office has requested a criminal summons for Dyott in the Circuit Court of Talbot County, according to charging documents.
In response to the announcement of charges against Dyott, the Easton Police Department released the following statement Thursday:
"The Easton Police Department is aware of the charges against Jason Dyott. We acknowledge that this was the result of a time consuming investigation led by the Talbot County Sherriff’s Office and the Special Prosecutors Office of Maryland. Every member of the police department is disheartened and very disappointed in the allegations and the resulting charges. However, we want to assure everyone that the actions of Jason Dyott do not reflect the standards and commitment towards public safety and service by the other men and woman of this agency. Jason Dyott’s employment status remains as suspended while the police department complies with the processes set forth by the Police Accountability Act. Until that conclusion, no further comments can be made."