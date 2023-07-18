EASTON, Md. - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fired multiple rounds into a car while a child was standing between him and the vehicle.
The Easton Police Department says the incident occurred near Lynbrook Court in Easton on July 16th. Tehron Duran West, 38, was arguing with another person when the conflict escalated, according to police. West reportedly entered one of the victims’ cars and then fired upon another car a victim was in.
Police say a juvenile was standing between the vehicles as West opened fire.
West allegedly then fled in the car that he does not own, and area law enforcement was notified of the incident. Virginia State Police later stopped and arrested West.
Police say West is a convicted felon and therefore barred from possessing a gun in Maryland. He is now awaiting extradition back to Talbot County to face the following charges:
-Two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder
-Two counts of 1st degree assault
-Two counts of 2nd degree assault
-Two counts of reckless endangerment from a car
-Two counts of intoxicated endangerment
-Four firearm charges
-Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle
-Theft between $100 and under $1,500
Witnesses or anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.