CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Delegate Johnny Mautz is challenging incumbent Senator Addie Eckardt in Maryland's 37th senate district Republican primary.
It is a race that is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested in this primary cycle.
Senator Eckardt is now a newcomer to Annapolis. Eckardt says she has unfinished business in the senate.
"I'm the senior ranking member for the Budget and Tax Committee for the Republican side. And I think that speaks volumes because I've built those relationships when it comes to bringing dollars back to the district," she said.
Delegate Mautz is looking to follow in Eckardt's footsteps, ascending from the House of Delegates to the State Senate.
"A lot has changed in Annapolis and its time for some new ideas and new energy. In the past eight years in the House of Delegates I've got a clear record, a strong record for Eastern Shore values and principles, conservative votes," he said.
Age has become an issue in this race. Senator Eckardt is 78 years old. She says her ability to do the job is what matters most.
"I think as long as people have the energy, are delivering and are not wavering on their support and representation from the community, I think that's what it's all about," she said.
While Mautz, who is 51 years old says the voters will decide if age is important.
"I think voters look at a number of different factors before they vote for a candidate, and I'm sure they will consider the candidates' age. Both mine and Senator Eckardt's age."
Early voting ends Thursday at 8 p.m. Primary Election Day is Tuesday with polls opening at 7 a.m.