MELFA, Va.- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat made Tuesday against Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa.
Sheriff Todd Wessells said that shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, his office received a report of a potential explosive device on the second floor of the college located at 29316 Lankford Highway.
Upon deputies’ arrival on the scene, they immediately started to evacuate the building until the threeasteat could be assessed. K-9’s from the Norfolk Police Department, which specialize in the detection of explosive ordinances, were requested to respond. The K-9’s searched the building thoroughly and no explosive device was located. It was determined that the threat was a hoax.
Multiple other community colleges and universities received similar threats across the Tidewater Virginia region on Tuesday. Many others received threats throughout the U.S. in the past week.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Norfolk Police Department, Eastern Shore Community College Police and Security, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted via accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.