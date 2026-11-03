Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.

FILE - Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington on July 21, 2022. Luria and her GOP challenger, Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans, are set to face off Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the first debate of their closely watched race to represent the coastal 2nd Congressional District. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

VIRGINIA - Democrat Elaine Luria appears to be headed back to Congress after maintaining a respectable lead over Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.

As of 11:20 p.m., Luria held an over 5% lead over Kiggans with over 85% of the vote counted. Luria gave a victory speech at about 10:30 p.m.

The victory returns Luria to the seat she held for two terms before losing to Kiggans in 2022. The district includes Virginia’s Eastern Shore and portions of Hampton Roads.

Luria campaigned on lowering household and health care costs, protecting veterans’ benefits and strengthening congressional ethics rules. Her proposals included expanding rural health care access and banning members of Congress and their families from trading individual stocks.

A retired Navy commander, Luria served for 20 years before entering business and politics. She represented the district in Congress from 2019 to 2023.

Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot and nurse practitioner, emphasized national security, border security and the economy during her campaign.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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