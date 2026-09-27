MILLSBORO, Del. - An electric bike caught fire Saturday morning in Millsboro, setting fire to a garage, and prompting the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company to respond in high floodwaters.
They say the fire was on Landing Road in Pot Nets Seaside in Millsboro.
Indian River fire officials say by the time they arrived, the fire was fully extinguished. They, however, completed an outdoor and indoor evaluation, and assisted the homeowners. They say Delaware Electric Cooperative was also notified.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.