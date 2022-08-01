Shetland fire

(Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office)

SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.

It took the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department approximately half an hour to get the blaze under control.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents.  There were no reported injuries. 

