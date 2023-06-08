TYASKIN, Md. - The Wicomico County Health Department has issued an advisory for Tyaskin Beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
A retest was conducted today according to the Department’s press release, with results expected tomorrow. The Department says it will inform the public when levels have returned to normal.
According to the Health Department, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from exposure to contaminated water, and seriously ill from waterborne illnesses.
Bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause infections in the ears, eyes, and nose, diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, and respiratory illnesses among others. The Department advises minimizing the risk of exposure with these tips:
-Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.
-Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.
-Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.
-Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.
-Swim without putting your head under water.
Questions can be directed towards the Department of Environmental Health at (410) 546- 4446 or by visiting www.wicomicohealth.org.