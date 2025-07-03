REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has issued a recreational water advisory for a section of Rehoboth Beach due to elevated levels of bacteria.
Rehoboth Beach officials say water samples taken at the beach at Rehoboth Avenue contained the higher-than-normal levels. Officials say the beach remains open, but swimmers are advised to use caution, not to spend prolonged periods in the water, and avoid submerging their heads.
According to officials, most people who swim in water with higher levels of bacteria will not get sick. Children, adults over 65, and those with medical conditions or weakened immune systems can become seriously ill, however.
The bacteria levels could be due to recent heavy rain on Delmarva, according to Rehoboth Beach, as bacteria can be collected in stormwater runoff from pet and wildlife waste