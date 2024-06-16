ELLENDALE, DE — A residential fire broke out on Saturday, June 15th, in the 13000 block of Spicer Road in Ellendale. No injuries were reported and the incident investigation was turned over to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to The Ellendale Fire company.
The alarm was raised around 4:30, the Ellendale Fire Company along with mutual aid partners from Milton Fire Department Inc. (Station 85), Memorial Fire Company (Station 89), and Sussex County EMS responded.
The first unit, 75 Command, arrived at 4:36, reporting flames visible on all four sides of the second floor. Crews encountered heavy fire conditions extending into the attic, according to the fire company.
Simultaneously, Tanker 75-4 and Engine 75-3 coordinated to establish a water supply. Engine/Tanker 75-8, arriving as the second due engine, boosted the efforts by deploying a third attack line and enhancing water supply operations.
Crews from the Milton Fire Department extended a line into the attic, while Ladder 85 took position to ventilate the roof. Memorial Fire Company's Tanker 89 secured the final water supply position.
Engine 75-5 from the Ellendale Fire Company's Lincoln station continued the aggressive fire attack in the attic, with crews rotating through until the fire was brought under control and salvage and overhaul operations were completed.