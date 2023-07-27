ELLENDALE, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a woman on weapon and assault charges after she allegedly attacked a man with a machete yesterday.
Police say they arrived at a home on Orchard Road Wednesday, July 26th on reports of an assault. There, they found a 29-year-old Millsboro man bleeding from his arm. Police learned that the man had reportedly been attacked by Briana Diedrich, 26, who was wielding a machete at the time. The man managed to escape and call 9-1-1, according to police.
The machete was recovered at the scene, and the victim did not request medical treatment.
Diedrich has been charged with the following:
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Assault Second Degree (Felony)
-Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
-Terroristic Threatening
Diedrich was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $33,000 cash bond.