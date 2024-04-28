SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in Harbeson, Delaware.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a two-vehicle collision on Indian Mission Road and Beaver Dam Road in Harbeson on Saturday afternoon. Multiple additional emergency services responded to the alert as well.
IRVFC say a black Mercedes Benz and a blue Toyota Prius Hybrid collided near the intersection on Indian Mission Road. The vehicle also struck some above ground utility service electrical panels.
Emergency response crew assignments included roadway closures, patient stabilization where needed, fluid and debris recovery, and more.
One of the vehicle occupants were transported to an area trauma center after suffering injuries in the collision.
Delaware State Police are investigating.