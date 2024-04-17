MILLSBORO, DE - Emergency response crews responded to a two-vehicle accident in Millsboro Wednesday afternoon.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted for a vehicle accident on John J. Williams Highway at Bay Farm Road Wednesday at approximately 3:35pm.
Officials say the incident was reported as a "two vehicle accident".
IRVFC say that a Honda CRV and a Nissan Sentra collided at the intersection on John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road. The accident caused extensive damage to both of the vehicles.
Authorities say that emergency response crew assignments included vehicle stabilization, patient stabilization where needed, fluid and debris recovery, traffic control, DelDOT traffic management control, and accident mitigation efforts.
One of the motorists were transported to a nearby medical facility for further observation.
Delaware State Police are investigating the accident.