OCEAN CITY, MD– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Baltimore District says it received emergency request approval to dredge the Ocean City inlet later this month.
Work is expected to start the week of July 21 and last approximately eight days, weather permitting.
Crews will use the side-caster dredge Merritt to remove approximately 7,500 cubic yards of material, focusing on the northern channel near the harbor, according to a press release.
USACE says the dredge is necessary to maintain channel navigability for emergency responses and ahead of the White Marlin Open fishing tournament in early August.