GEORGETOWN, DE - Multiple fire departments responded to a shed fire in Sussex County on Sunday. 

On October 27th, at approximately 2:40pm, the Georgetown Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Davis Road for a shed fire.

GFD say Chief Rogers arrived at the scene "with an outbuilding well involved and rapidly spreading to the woods and a vehicle." 

Assisting fire departments at the scene included the Laurel Fire Department and the Millsboro Fire Company. 

There are no further details regarding the fire at this time. 

