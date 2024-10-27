GEORGETOWN, DE - Multiple fire departments responded to a shed fire in Sussex County on Sunday.
On October 27th, at approximately 2:40pm, the Georgetown Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Davis Road for a shed fire.
GFD say Chief Rogers arrived at the scene "with an outbuilding well involved and rapidly spreading to the woods and a vehicle."
Assisting fire departments at the scene included the Laurel Fire Department and the Millsboro Fire Company.
There are no further details regarding the fire at this time.