MILLSBORO, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that involved a paramedic unit in Sussex County.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Indian Mission/Long Neck Road and John J. Williams Highway in Millsboro. Emergency officials reported the accident to be a two-vehicle collision at the intersection.
IRVFC report that a Chevrolet Suburban (Sussex County Paramedic Vehicle pictured) and a Subaru SUV collided at the intersection causing significant damage to each vehicle.
Emergency response crew assignments included vehicle stabilization, fluid and liquid debris recovery, traffic control, and overall mitigation efforts.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident.