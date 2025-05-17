OCEAN CITY, MD - Emergency units responded to a vehicle crash in Worcester County on Saturday night.
The Ocean City Fire Department and the Ocean City Police Department were on the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries on Saturday night.
According to the OCFD, the incident occurred around 9:45pm in the area of 56th Street & Coastal Highway. The initial reports describe the incident as a "vehicle vs. utility pole."
The OCFD says the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested by ground paramedics for the flyout of one patient.
This is a developing incident. We will update this article when more information becomes available.