Police Lights Generic

OCEAN CITY, MD - Emergency units responded to a vehicle crash in Worcester County on Saturday night. 

The Ocean City Fire Department and the Ocean City Police Department were on the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries on Saturday night. 

According to the OCFD, the incident occurred around 9:45pm in the area of 56th Street & Coastal Highway. The initial reports describe the incident as a "vehicle vs. utility pole."

The OCFD says the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested by ground paramedics for the flyout of one patient.

This is a developing incident. We will update this article when more information becomes available. 

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

