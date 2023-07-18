DELAWARE -- The Delaware Department of Transportation is set to install 11 electronic speed limit signs that will display a smile if you are under the limit, and a frown if you are above it.
The 11 are part of a pilot program, they are set to be installed with a radar attached so the state can monitor if the signs are effective in slowing people down. If successful – it’ll become an option for towns and counties to add to the roads.
Two will be installed in Sussex County by the end of the year, one on Long Neck Road near Radie Kay Lane and one on Bayard near Jahnigen Blvd but there is no official timeline on when all of them will be out on the roads yet.
Driver Cathy Quinn says anything that will help keep reckless driving down will always be a good thing.
“Hopefully people will pay more attention, probably gotten to the point where people ignore most street signs so I think it will help, anything that will help to control your speed I think is a good idea.” said Quinn.