FRANKFORD, DE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture is asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a loose emu in Sussex County.
Native to Australia, emus are large, long-necked birds related to rheas and ostriches. They average over 5 feet in height and over 100 pounds.
According to officials, the flightless bird was last seen in the Frankford area on Peanut Tingle Road. The emu is a female named Libby and escaped her enclosure Wednesday.
The Department of Agriculture asks anyone who spots the emu to not attempt to capture it, as emus are especially prone to stress and can be harmed in the process. If you see the emu, please contact the Department at 302-698-4562.
