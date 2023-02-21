SALISBURY Md. - Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan is expected to retire this summer. She made the announcement to end her 13-year career with the force today.
On a city website post, she said "Of my contributions, I am most proud of the cultural shift within the agency from being reactive to proactive in areas of crime reduction, officer safety, community engagement, and partnership-building. We were able to make this shift as an agency through the use of data analysis, overhauling training processes, and an unwavering commitment to forging collaborative partnerships between officers, law enforcement departments in the region, and the communities they serve. We have successfully maintained these critical connections and changed the way our community sees the Salisbury Police Department.”
According to the article, she introduced major change in the department, including re-instituting the Department’s K-9 program, reimagining the Criminal Investigations Division, building a Crisis Intervention Team and Co-Responder pilot project, and developing the Police Complaint Mediation process in partnership with Community Mediation Maryland and Tri Community Mediation, and more.
The New York native began her carreer here in Nov. of 2010. As top cop for the city, she oversaw a force of 135, including 103 sworn officers, 17 civilian staff, 13 public safety communications positions, and 2 Animal Control positions.
“Chief Duncan has left an indelible mark on this City, and sets an example for all leaders in policing across the country,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “Her diligence, strong leadership, and holistic approaches to policing have completely revolutionized the Salisbury Police Department and she has built a strong team that is disciplined and dedicated."
Duncan’s last day is scheduled for June 30th. City officials say they will conduct a thorough national search for a new Chief of Police in the coming months