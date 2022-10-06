OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Endless Summer Cruisin' car show is back, and so is the special event zone on Coastal Highway. Car enthusiasts from up and down the East Coast have made their way to event, and many of them feel the special event zone makes the town safer.
The event started off with vintage cars parading down the boardwalk, starting on 27th street and ending at the inlet. Onlookers and car enthusiasts were lined all throughout the boardwalk for the show.
Onlookers or enthusiasts, everybody will have to make sure they're being careful on the roads. The special event zone makes the maximum speed limit on Coastal Highway 30 miles per hour, and allows police to levy heavier fines for minor traffic violations.
Some car enthusiasts say it's helpful.
"It's the best for everybody, safety wise," said Tony Kay.
Butch Shoemaker agrees, but says he's annoyed that the actions of others, especially from different, unsanctioned events, are ruining people's fun.
"It's like one bad apple spoils the whole bunch," said Shoemaker. "When they had the H20 down here, they already had the police agitated, and it just made it bad for the people that were coming down here with their older cars."
Shoemaker added himself and other's who are showing off their cars work hard to keep them in good condition, and aren't in Ocean City to drive recklessly and tear them up.
People say they are looking forward to a fun weekend, and they feel the special event zone will help make that happen.