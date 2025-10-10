OCEAN CITY, Md. - Event organizers have moved the 28th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin final day events to Saturday ahead of the arrival of a coastal storm expected to bring heavy rain and wind on Sunday.
Events originally scheduled for Oct. 12 have now been moved to Oct. 11 for the annual celebration of classic and custom cars. The events include the Grand Finale Awards, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Ocean City Inlet. The awards are now scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Inlet at 4:30 p.m.
Cruisin Ocean City says an “exciting, jam-packed” schedule for Saturday will be released shortly.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says we can expect heavy rain and windy conditions Sunday into Monday, possibly even lingering into Tuesday. Parts of Delmarva could see between 2-5+ inches of rain and some wind gusts over 50-60 mph. Paired with several high tide cycles, the storm could potentially bring moderate to major coastal flooding and beach erosion.
WBOC will continue to monitor the coastal storm and provide updates. Stay tuned for the latest in our broadcasts and on our website, Weather App, News App, and social media.