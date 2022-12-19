WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December.
According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
Maryland State Police were called to Jersey Road in Salisbury on December 8th, 2021 for a shooting. When troopers got on scene, they found a victim who was shot seven times including in the chest and head. The victim was taken to the hospital and survived those injuries. Terrell was arrested for the crime after being identified by multiple witnesses as the shooter.