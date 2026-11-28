SMITH ISLAND, Md. - Ewell Elementary School, the only public school on Smith Island, flooded during the Thanksgiving nor'easter, and now community members are left trying to salvage things among the damage.
Erin Treadaway, a Smith Island local, says community members have been taking supplies outside to try and dry them in the sun.
Among the items are books, a guitar, and more.
Treadaway says other islanders have told her this is the worst flooding they've ever seen. She adds some community members are going to continue to clean the school up Sunday and assess the full extent of the damage.
Ewell Elementary reopened this September after a three-year closure. The island community pushed for its reopening to bring students back to a traditional classroom.
WBOC has reached out to Somerset County Public Schools for comment and have not yet heard back.