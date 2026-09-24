SMITH ISLAND, Md. - Ewell Elementary School has reopened its doors on Smith Island for the 2026-2027 school year, three years after the school closed.
Somerset County Public Schools announced the reopening Thursday, Sept. 24, saying students are once again attending the neighborhood school on the island. Ewell Elementary previously closed in June 2023 after serving generations of Smith Island students since 1961.
Smith Island sits about 12 miles west of Crisfield and is Maryland's only inhabited island accessible exclusively by boat. It consists of the Ewell, Tylerton, and Rhodes Point communities, with generations of families connected to the Chesapeake Bay through industries including crabbing, boatbuilding, and other work on the water.
Somerset County Public Schools says the reopening will help preserve that sense of community while providing local students with an educational experience close to home.
The district did not specify in its announcement how many students are currently enrolled at Ewell Elementary or what led to the decision to reopen the school for the new academic year.