GEORGETOWN, DE - Georgetown residents are raising concerns about what they perceive as rapid expansion in their small town, particularly in the form of a planned subdivision. 238 new homes are expected to be built on Parker Road, as part of the Shortleaf Preserve Subdivision, leading to worries about the town's influx of residents, and traffic.
A reading of the zoning ordinance which would allow for the subdivision took place at last nights town council meeting, Ten neighbors expressed their opposition to the development through letters to the town council.
Anne Carusi, who lives on Parker Road, moved to Georgetown for its small-town lifestyle and worries that the town is losing its essence with expansion.
"I think the population is expanding at a rate so rapid. It's going to mean losses for everyone, a loss of a way of life, a loss of quality of service, a loss of the possibility of substandard service," said Carusi.
Georgetown Mayor Bill West, however, holds a different perspective. He believes that expansion will help the town attract a new tax base, new businesses, and provide the financial means to preserve what Georgetown residents cherish.
"Everyone wants a small-town feel, but look at every small town; every small town has lost their main street - their main streets now aren't what they used to be. There are small entities that want to come to Georgetown – so we can bring back the small-town feel," said West.
A reoccurring complaint also centered around the singular exit point for the subdivision, which would spill out onto Parker Road. Some neighbors believe the small two-lane road could not handle the sheer amount of new vehicles.
Mayor West says he understands the concerns and stated that the town is working with the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to add another exit onto highway 113 to address the issue.