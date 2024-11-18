MILFORD, DE- A feasibility study is underway to determine the future of a proposed shared-use path that would connect Milford and Slaughter Beach, offering a safer route for bikers and pedestrians while fostering recreational opportunities.
Exploring New Paths: Feasibility Study Underway for Milford-Slaughter Beach Path
Tiffani Amber
Tiffani Amber
Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024.
-
- Updated
Tags
