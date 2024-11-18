Shared-Use Path

MILFORD, DE- A feasibility study is underway to determine the future of a proposed shared-use path that would connect Milford and Slaughter Beach, offering a safer route for bikers and pedestrians while fostering recreational opportunities.

The pathway would run along Cedar Beach Road, a two-lane road with no shoulders that currently forces bikers and runners to share space with vehicles.

Milford Mayor Todd Culotta emphasized the potential safety improvements the path could bring.

“It creates a buffer between the road—because that road now is a two-lane road with no shoulders. If you can create somewhat of a buffer, 5–10 feet, that would then give you a path to ride on that would allow a much safer path.”

Culotta also highlighted the potential economic and cultural benefits for Milford and Slaughter Beach.

“It benefits both cities—you can visit Slaughter Beach and enjoy the beach and the nature and the nature center, and then you can come back to Milford to go shopping, eat, whatever it is. I think it’s a good partnership.”

For drivers like Norri Stiffler, the shared-use path represents a much-needed solution to existing safety concerns on Cedar Beach Road.

“Even driving down the road and seeing how close the bikers are to the car—it’s really not good. You don’t want a freak accident to happen, and it’s really dangerous.”

The study will assess not only the feasibility of constructing the pathway but also its potential impact on property owners along the proposed route.

Culotta emphasizes that all potential impacts must be carefully considered before any decisions are made, highlighting the importance of this study for everyone in both towns who could be affected.

“I think anything that promotes recreation and enhances safety is a positive. But it’s also important to consider how property owners feel about it—whether they want it or not. That’s a key part of the conversation.”

Culotta and the study team are encouraging public input to ensure the project reflects the needs and concerns of the community.

“It’s about getting this out there so the public can see it, talk about it, ask questions, and share their thoughts. We want everyone to be involved in the process.”

Residents can participate in several upcoming pop-up events to learn more about the project, share their feedback, and get answers to any questions they may have about the project and its potential impacts.

  • Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4 p.m.–6 p.m. – Gigante International Market, 209 NE Front Street, Milford, DE
  • Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m.–8 p.m. – Memorial Fire Company, Station 89, 359 Bay Ave, Milford, DE
  • Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. – Milford Thanksgiving Market, Milford Riverwalk, 103 S Washington Street, Milford, DE
  • Thursday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. – Redner’s Markets, 28253 Lexus Drive, Milford, DE

Public feedback will remain open until Dec. 20, and the results of the study will help decide whether the shared-use path moves forward.

