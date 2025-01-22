QUEEN ANNE'S CO., MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating an explosion that occurred at a cannabis extraction facility in Stevensville on Wednesday.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says that investigators are continuing to look into the cause of an explosion that occurred at PharmaCann, described as "a cannabis extraction facility in Stevensville". State officials add that, "according to their website, PharmaCann, one of the nation’s largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, has been operating at this location for four years, specializing in cannabis extraction processes."
The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd, just before 2:00pm, when the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments were called to the 300 block of Log Canoe Circle for reports of an explosion. Fire officials say the sprinklers in the facility contained the damage and the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate. Additionally, the Dorchester County and Anne Arundel County Hazmat teams responded due to the "possible presence of hazardous materials."
According to Maryland fire officials, investigators confirmed that an explosion occurred in an "extraction booth where propane and butane were used". The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
Two people were injured in the incident. One was listed with severe but non-life threatening injuries.
Properties at 337, 343, 345, and 351 Log Canoe Circle were evacuated and temporarily closed due to the damage to the building and fire sprinkler system. The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal say that they are still assessing the exact cost, but that the damages are estimated to be over $250,000.