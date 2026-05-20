WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Major upgrades are coming to the air traffic control tower at the Salisbury Regional Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Wicomico County a $1.75 million grant aimed at modernizing decades-old equipment.
Airport officials say the funding will help replace aging technology inside the tower, some of which has been in use since the facility opened in 1999. The upgrades are expected to improve communication capabilities for air traffic controllers and help bring the airport’s systems in line with current FAA standards.
"Our two transmission radios that we use, they've been up here since '99," air traffic controller James Fletcher said.
While controllers say the current equipment remains safe and functional, airport staff believe newer technology will improve efficiency and reliability, especially during emergencies or periods of heavy air traffic.
Fletcher said some traditional methods, including binoculars and pen-and-paper tracking, are still valuable tools inside the tower. However, he said upgraded communication systems would provide an important backup if primary systems fail.
"Currently, the back-up radio that we have, we can only reach aircraft out to about a five mile radius around the airport," said Fletcher. "So, getting the new back-up radio, we'll be able to reach further in case any of the other stuff goes down."
According to airport leadership, the project could still be months away from getting underway due to long wait times for specialized equipment.
"From my understanding, a lot of this equipment, there's a long lead time, so we're not expecting construction to begin probably until spring time of next year," said Tony Rudy, Director of the Salisbury Regional Airport.
Even with the delay, Rudy said the upgrades are expected to help controllers manage traffic more efficiently.
"It might improve their efficiency a little bit. So, you know, during busy times, surely, surely take a little bit of their workload off," Rudy said.
The FAA grant will cover 95% of the project’s overall cost, while the remaining 5% will be split between the county and the state.
County officials are still working to determine the final cost of the project. Early estimates placed the work at roughly $1.3 million, though Rudy said the larger grant amount gives the county additional financial flexibility as planning continues.