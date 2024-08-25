OCEAN CITY, MD - Roadwork is scheduled to begin on Baltimore Avenue in Worcester County after Labor Day.
The Ocean City Maryland Chamber of Commerce is reminding residents that roadwork will begin on "the Baltimore Avenue corridor between 15th and 33rd Streets, including side streets up to 25 feet".
Town officials say after Labor Day, sewer manhole lids will be replaced on the Southbound lane from 33rd Southward, Monday through Thursday. Once the southbound lane is complete, the same work will be done Northbound from 15th to 33rd Street (Monday through Thursday).
Additionally, sidewalks will be finished on the east side from 26th to 33rd.
OC Chamber of Commerce says starting around October 14th, "milling and resurfacing will occur Monday thru Thursday, with potential Friday work. Work will be avoided during Corvette Weekend November 8-9. Milling & paving will be done in 4-block intervals, with limited cross traffic".