OCEAN CITY, MD - A new Maryland fishing record has been set with a catch off Worcester County, just days after the previous record ended a 30-year streak.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says an angler from Frederick County has caught the State’s new record for false albacore in the Atlantic Division. Jack Dorman, of Mt. Airy, MD, caught the 26-pound fish on July 20, just eight days after a 23.5-pound fish smashed the previous 30-year-old record.
DNR officials say Dorman was fishing near the Jackspot and the 20-Fathom-Line aboard a charter boat captained by Scott Stapleford of Ocean City when he caught the record-breaking false albacore. It was Dorman’s first offshore fishing trip, according to officials, and the record false albacore was the first catch of the day.