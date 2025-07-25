False Albacore Record
Maryland Department of Natural Resources

OCEAN CITY, MD - A new Maryland fishing record has been set with a catch off Worcester County, just days after the previous record ended a 30-year streak.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says an angler from Frederick County has caught the State’s new record for false albacore in the Atlantic Division. Jack Dorman, of Mt. Airy, MD, caught the 26-pound fish on July 20, just eight days after a 23.5-pound fish smashed the previous 30-year-old record.

DNR officials say Dorman was fishing near the Jackspot and the 20-Fathom-Line aboard a charter boat captained by Scott Stapleford of Ocean City when he caught the record-breaking false albacore. It was Dorman’s first offshore fishing trip, according to officials, and the record false albacore was the first catch of the day.

False Albacore Record

 

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you