WESTOVER, Md. - A popular campground in Somerset County is picking up the pieces after a fire Thursday.
The Lake Somerset Family Campground's front building burned Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage.
It's a building that's been in this family since 1972. But now it stands with lost pictures and memories. From the start of the fire until clean-up, it's been a family affair.
Luke Lilliston, a cousin and groundskeeper says, "I started spraying the hose in all the different vents and I could feel the heat underneath my feet so I knew where I could stand and where I couldn't. Then all my cousins were over there with that garden hose spraying in that peak."
Lilliston and his cousins tried to put out the fire as best they could but then it engulfed the store.
Cleanup Friday showed how the family is there for the good times and the bad. Lee was picking up nail polish and lotions and Gabe and his brother Caleb were throwing away pieces of the roof and sweeping away the debris.
Gabe Webster says, "I think it's good that we're all able to band together and help each other out with cleanup and whatever needs to be done. We're always available for them."
Attitudes remained positive with clean-up.
Store Manager Tom Leimbach says, "I mean it was gut-wrenching, to be honest. It's your family's legacy. To see it burning it was tough to see but the general consensus is we're going to come back stronger than before.
The family that runs the Lake Somerset Family Campground says they are still open and have no plans to close while their cleanup and recovery are ongoing.