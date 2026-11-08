HURLOCK, Md. - A house on Wrights Wharf Road in Hurlock caught on fire early Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
Officials say the fire originated in the kitchen of the two-story home around midnight. It took 30 firefighters 30 minutes to control the flames.
No people were hurt, but three cats died in the fire, and a fourth is missing. Two more cats and a dog were saved.
The state fire marshal's office says investigators have not recovered any evidence of a criminal act, and they also cannot rule out an electrical malfunction.
Three people have been displaced, and the total loss is estimated at $150,000.